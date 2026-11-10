▶ Joe Brady Talks Strong Defensive Performance In 23-6 Victory Over The Vikings | Buffalo Bills

Joe Brady addressed the media following 23-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Topics include; playing in a hostile environment, dominating time of possession, eventually wearing down a great defense, tough challenge for the Bills offensive line with new left guard and tackle, what has been different about the Bills defense since the bye week, winning the game by leaning on James Cook running, the play of Terrell Bernard, and the consistent play of Tyler Bass.

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