▶ “Try To Stay With The Game.” | Lindy Ruff on Overcoming Frustration | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media after practice on November 10, 2026. He discussed what he has seen out of players like Rasmus Dahlin, Jason Zucker, and Jiri Kulich so far this season. He also spoke about what the team needs to do heading into Wednesday’s game to have the outcome that they are looking to achieve.

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