▶ “We Have To Bear Down, Just Got To Stick With It.” | Zach Benson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson spoke the media after practice on November 10, 2026. He discussed what the team needs to do to make it hard to play against at home. He also spoke about the mindset heading into Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay and what is carrying over from their matchup last year.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube