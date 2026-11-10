“We Have To Bear Down, Just Got To Stick With It.” | Zach Benson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson spoke the media after practice on November 10, 2026. He discussed what the team needs to do to make it hard to play against at home. He also spoke about the mindset heading into Wednesday’s game against Tampa Bay and what is carrying over from their matchup last year.
Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m
#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL
For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres
Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube