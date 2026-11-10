▶ “You Can Learn From People Like Eddie”| Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen On Season & HFC | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen joined the Buffalo Sabres’ show, Sabres Live, with Brian Duff and Martin Biron on November 10, 2026. They discussed how nice Finnish goaltenders are, how he feels about his game recently, Hockey Fights Cancer and his relationship with Eddie, and tomorrow's game vs Tampa Bay.

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Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube