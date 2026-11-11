▶ Brandon Beane Talks After Upgrading The Secondary With Amani Hooker | Buffalo Bills

Brandon Beane addressed the media after the NFL trade deadline to discuss why they were active and what made they comfortable with trading for Safety Amani Hooker.

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