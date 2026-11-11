▶ Amani Hooker On His Excitement To Join The Bills After Trade | Buffalo Bills

Bills safety Amani Hooker addressed the media on November 11, 2026 after being traded to the team from the Titans. He discussed his excitement on joining the Bills, how he learned about the trade, his time in Tennessee, how quickly he can learn the defense, his connections with Iowa & Micah Hyde, facing Josh Allen, building chemistry with Cole Bishop, and building trust & communication.

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Source: Buffalo Bills — Watch the original video on YouTube