Search here...
Home Sports Buffalo Sabres Fall To Tampa Bay Lightning In Final Game Of Homestand...

Buffalo Sabres Fall To Tampa Bay Lightning In Final Game Of Homestand | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

By
WNYmedia Network
-
LATEST HEADLINES
Buffalo Sabres Fall To Tampa Bay Lightning In Final Game Of Homestand | Buffalo Sabres Highlights →“The Stuff They Get Is Stuff We Can Control.” | Rasmus Dahlin | Buffalo Sabres →“We Know We Can Grind Through It. It Starts Tomorrow.” | Tage Thompson | Buffalo Sabres →“Don’t Let The Frustration Of Not Scoring Lead To Giving Teams Other Opportunities.” | Lindy Ruff →“Birds of War”: New Film Tells a Story of Love and Journalism from Syria to Lebanon →Meet David Morales: Providence Voters Elect Democratic Socialist Mayor, Approve Israel Divestment →
Buffalo Sabres Fall To Tampa Bay Lightning In Final Game Of Homestand | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres fell 8-3 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 11, 2026. Buffalo’s goals were scored by Josh Doan, Jason Zucker, and Tage Thompson. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 9 saves and Colten Ellis made 5 saves in the game.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT
For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com
Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres
Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok
Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres
Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WNYmedia Network is a user generated content & video delivery network of blogs and websites focused on Progressive Politics, Public Good, Live Music, Great Food, Good Government and Lousy Sports Teams in Buffalo and Western New York. Buffalo's largest network of Progressive journalists, bloggers, activists, politicians, content creators and other media professionals delivering live video, local news and daily social trends in Buffalo and Western New York.
Contact us: News@wnymedia.net
Facebook Instagram Mail Paypal RSS Soundcloud X Vimeo Youtube
© ©2022 WNYmedia Network. All RIghts Reserved
Share a Story

Send a submission or message

LATEST