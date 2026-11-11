“For The Soldiers We’ve Lost” | Sabres Honor Local Vets On Veterans Day | Buffalo Sabres

Watch as Buffalo Sabres hosted 27 local veterans to a very special day at practice. Players were able to meet them, gift them with custom Military Appreciation jerseys, and thank them for their service.
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