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“For The Soldiers We’ve Lost” | Sabres Honor Local Vets On Veterans Day | Buffalo Sabres

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We had a very special lineup read tonight. 🇺🇸 →Veterans Day Concert at the National Cathedral →“For The Soldiers We’ve Lost” | Sabres Honor Local Vets On Veterans Day | Buffalo Sabres →Posts make misleading claims about Wisconsin registered voter numbers and Texas fraud arrests →Pete Hegseth hit with smattering of boos at Veterans Day event →Amani Hooker On His Excitement To Join The Bills After Trade | Buffalo Bills →
"For The Soldiers We've Lost" | Sabres Honor Local Vets On Veterans Day | Buffalo Sabres

Watch as Buffalo Sabres hosted 27 local veterans to a very special day at practice. Players were able to meet them, gift them with custom Military Appreciation jerseys, and thank them for their service.

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