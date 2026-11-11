Source: Cheektowaga Town Council — Watch the original video on YouTube
Town Board Meeting 11.10.26
We had a very special lineup read tonight. 🇺🇸 →Veterans Day Concert at the National Cathedral →“For The Soldiers We’ve Lost” | Sabres Honor Local Vets On Veterans Day | Buffalo Sabres →Posts make misleading claims about Wisconsin registered voter numbers and Texas fraud arrests →Pete Hegseth hit with smattering of boos at Veterans Day event →Amani Hooker On His Excitement To Join The Bills After Trade | Buffalo Bills →