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US House LIVE: Lawmakers May Vote on Massie’s Impeachment Resolution Against Pete Hegseth

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A potential impeachment showdown is brewing in Congress as Republican Rep. Thomas Massie moves to force a House vote on his resolution to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. But will Speaker Mike Johnson allow the vote to move forward, or will Republican leadership try to block it, table the resolution, or send it to committee? Johnson previously avoided a vote by ending the House's legislative session early before the midterm elections. Now, Massie's renewed effort has put the issue back before lawmakers.

Democrats are firmly behind the impeachment push. House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries has called himself a ‘hard yes,’ while other Democratic lawmakers are expected to support the resolution. Massie needs Democratic unity and Republican defections to secure a House majority. The eight articles accuse Hegseth of unlawful military actions involving Iran, Yemen and Venezuela, violations of war powers, and other alleged abuses. President Donald Trump has defended Hegseth and maintained his support for the Pentagon chief.

#USHouse #USCongress #HouseSession #democrats

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