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Veterans Day Concert at the National Cathedral

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We had a very special lineup read tonight. 🇺🇸 →Veterans Day Concert at the National Cathedral →“For The Soldiers We’ve Lost” | Sabres Honor Local Vets On Veterans Day | Buffalo Sabres →Posts make misleading claims about Wisconsin registered voter numbers and Texas fraud arrests →Pete Hegseth hit with smattering of boos at Veterans Day event →Amani Hooker On His Excitement To Join The Bills After Trade | Buffalo Bills →

The "President's Own" United States Marine Band performs a concert at the National Cathedral in honor of Veterans Day. https://www.c-span.org/event/public-affairs-event/veterans-day-concert-at-the-national-cathedral/448918

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