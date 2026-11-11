▶ “We Focus On One Game Tonight.” | Lindy Ruff on Game Focus | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 11, 2026. He discussed the progress of Jiri Kulich and Tyson Kozak this season. He also spoke about what the team mentality is going into tonight’s game.

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