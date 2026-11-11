“We Know We Can Grind Through It. It Starts Tomorrow.” | Tage Thompson | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media after the 8-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 11, 2026. He discussed where the team struggled in tonight’s game. He also spoke about the team’s need to play consistently to produce the outcome that they want.
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