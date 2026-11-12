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Jim Leonhard On Amani Hooker Trade & Defensive Showing vs. Vikings | Buffalo Bills

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Jim Leonhard On Amani Hooker Trade & Defensive Showing vs. Vikings | Buffalo Bills

Bills defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard addressed the media on November 12, 2026. He discussed what Amani Hooker brings to the team, the defensive performance in Minnesota, communication from the Bills LBs, what he’s seen from Damar Hamlin, Maxwell Hairston, Cole Bishop, & TJ Parker, the interception by Dorian Williams, and preparing to face the Jets.

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