▶ "Lyon Will Start Tonight" | Lindy Ruff Ahead Of Matchup With Chicago Blackhawks | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media ahead of a matchup with the Chicago Blackhawks on November 12, 2026. He announced that goaltender Alex Lyon will be activated off injured reserve and start in the game. He also talked about what the team needs to do in the second half of a back to back after losing to the Lightning the previous night.

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