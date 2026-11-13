▶ “He’s Got To Know That Play Decides The Game.” | Owen Power on Overtime | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power spoke to the media following the overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on November 12, 2026. He discussed the team’s performance on the penalty kill and how that carried through into overtime. He also spoke about how the team played defensively.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube