“He’s Got To Know That Play Decides The Game.” | Owen Power on Overtime | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Owen Power spoke to the media following the overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on November 12, 2026. He discussed the team’s performance on the penalty kill and how that carried through into overtime. He also spoke about how the team played defensively.
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