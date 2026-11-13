▶ “I Thought We Played a Pretty Solid Game.” | Tage Thompson on Team Performance | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson spoke to the media following the overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on November 12, 2026. He discussed the improvements in the team’s defensive efforts from the last game. He also spoke about having Alex Lyon back on the ice.

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