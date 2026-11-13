▶ “I Was Just Trying To Stay As Ready As I Could.” | Alex Lyon on His Return | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon spoke to the media following the overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on November 12, 2026; He discussed his first start of the season and the work he put in during his recovery. He also spoke about what happened in overtime.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT

For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m

#BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL

For more Sabres action: Sabres.com

Follow us on X: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres

Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres

Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres

Source: Buffalo Sabres — Watch the original video on YouTube