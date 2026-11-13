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“I Was Just Trying To Stay As Ready As I Could.” | Alex Lyon on His Return | Buffalo Sabres

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“I Was Just Trying To Stay As Ready As I Could.” | Alex Lyon on His Return | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon spoke to the media following the overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on November 12, 2026; He discussed his first start of the season and the work he put in during his recovery. He also spoke about what happened in overtime.

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