“I Was Just Trying To Stay As Ready As I Could.” | Alex Lyon on His Return | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon spoke to the media following the overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on November 12, 2026; He discussed his first start of the season and the work he put in during his recovery. He also spoke about what happened in overtime.
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