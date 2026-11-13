The Sabres Earn a Point in Chicago | Buffalo Sabres Highlights

The Buffalo Sabres fell 3-2 to the Chicago Blackhawks in overtime on November 12, 2206. Buffalo's goals were scored by Owen Power and Tage Thompson. Alex Lyon made 22 saves in his season debut.
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