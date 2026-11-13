▶ “We Have To Start Winning Games.” | Lindy Ruff on Chicago Effort | Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres Head Coach Lindy Ruff spoke to the media following the overtime loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on November 12, 2026. He discussed the team’s improvement in defensive play. He also spoke about what he saw from the power play and penalty kill.

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