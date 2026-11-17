▶ Sources: Highly classified NSA comms network down; What we know

The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to six people familiar with the matter.

The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point, there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said.

CNN talks to experts who break down the likelihood of this outage connected to the other major outages and the potential threat to our national security.

0:00 NSA classified comms network down

2:08 Beth Sanner on national security implications and AI risks

5:28 Military expert breaks down the concerns over adversary threats and critical infrastructure

8:20 Proliferation of AI and the series of unexplained breakdowns

10:01 Chris Krebs explains network outages and IT patching

14:33 Evaluating government readiness and the cyber defense timeline

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Source: CNN — Watch the original video on YouTube