Editorial Standards

WNYmedia Network publishes news and coverage from Buffalo and Western New York. These standards describe the review and labeling practices used for our original stories and sponsored content.

Staff review

WNYmedia staff review original stories before publication.

Sponsored content

Sponsored content is labeled and categorized as sponsored content.

Corrections and questions

If you believe a story contains an error, please see our Corrections and Updates policy and contact WNYmedia. Include the story link and the information you would like us to review.

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