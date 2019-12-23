The Alley Kats vs. The Devil Dollies (QCRD)

(Photo by Rene’s Zenfolio)

Who’s ready for some roller derby action? For those who are on Friday, March 13th, at 7PM, head down to Buffalo RiverWorks to watch the Alley Kats take on the Devil Dollies.

Season and individual game tickets can be purchased at http://www.qcrg.net/tickets/.

Roller Derby is a competitive, fast-paced, family-friendly sport that is quickly becoming part of Buffalo's identity. Looking for more information? QCRD is active on Facebook and Twitter! You can also read more about the league at qcrg.net. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance for $15 general admission or $20 for prime seating.

All QCRD home games are played at Buffalo Riverworks, a multi-purpose venue located at 359 Ganson St. In addition to roller derby, Buffalo Riverworks houses 3 bars, a restaurant, a brewery, concert venue, covered outdoor ice rinks, and a second-level mezzanine overlooking the roller derby track. QCRD is very excited to be partnering with Buffalo Riverworks to offer a best in class experience to our fans across Western New York.

***DETAILS***

Doors and will call open one hour before the posted event start time, not sooner. You will not be able to go to your seats until the Will Call office opens. All online ticket purchasers should check in at with Will Call at the Box Office when arriving at the game. Please direct order inquiries to orders@qcrg.net.

Online sales close 5 hours before the posted event time. If you’ve missed the online sales window, tickets will be available at the Riverworks box office starting approximately one hour before the event starts.

The Queen City Roller Derby (QCRD) have had their home in WNY for twelve years and are now in their 14th season. The 2020 year will be their sixth season at Buffalo Riverworks. QCRD has five teams: The internationally ranked Lake Effect Furies, the B-level travel team the Subzero Sirens, and three house teams: the Alley Kats, the Devil Dollies, and the Saucies, with over 70 skaters ranging in ages from 18 to 50+. QCRD is an all-volunteer run organization.

QCRD is a member of the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) which has over 1,000 member leagues on every continent. Roller derby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, as well as one of two full-contact sports for women (the other one is rugby).