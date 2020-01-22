TONY N TINA’s WEDDING to Benefit TOTALLY BUFFALO’s HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

TOTALLY BUFFALO’s HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS first fundraiser is just a couple weeks away so that we can continue our mission in assisting those in need throughout Western New York. Throughout the year we have help thousands of WNY families including the hundreds of children in local hospitals.

We are turning to the community to assist us with our fundraiser which will give us the ability to stick to our mission. Looking for plans for Valentine’s Day on Friday, February 14th, 2020? Totally Buffalo’s Hope for the Holidays presents Tony ‘N Tina’s Wedding as their first fundraiser. ALL PROCEEDS BENEFIT TOTALLY BUFFALO’S HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS in which 100% all of the money stays here in WNY. Dinner and Show Included. Cash Bar available. VIP Tickets also Available when you sit the Bride & Grooms Family!

On-Line Ticket Link to Purchase: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tony-n-tinas-wedding-tickets-80847508073?aff=ebdssbeac

TICKET PHONE LINE: 716-545-1624

Ticket EMAIL for Questions and Reservations: maryfriona@totallybuffalo.com

Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding satires an Italian-American wedding with audience participation! Laugh & raise money for TB Hope for the Holidays! The Theatrical performance of Tony n’ Tina’s Wedding satires a wedding in which the audience participates in all aspects of this fictitious event.

You will toast the Bride and Groom, enjoy a Buffet Dinner, a piece of Wedding Cake, participate in the Bouquet and Garter toss and dance to the live music of Donny Dulce and Fusion.

There are many other surprises in store for you throughout this raucous evening including: The Sacred Dance Of the Waiters, An impromptu performance by Tony’s Father’s (Stripper) Girlfriend, A drunken Priest, Bickering Family members, and you never can tell when the Pregnant Bridesmaid will go into labor! Come see why this is Buffalo longest running theater show!!