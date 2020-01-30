Erie County Dems Endorse McMurray, Higgins, Kennedy

Tonight Erie County Democrats backed Congressman Brian Higgins for an eighth term representing the 26th Congressional District in a session where former Grand Island Supervisor Nate McMurray was once again nominated in the 27th CD.

The committee also voted to nominate state Senator Tim Kennedy for reelection to the 63rd Senate District, a seat he has held since 2013.

All three endorsements were unanimous.

“Brian and Tim are two of the strongest voices for Western New York in Washington and Albany,” said Erie County Democratic Chair Jeremy J. Zellner. “At a time when we are confronting Trump’s extremism and corruption on a national level and finally moving New York forward with Demoratic majorities in the state legislature, we are proud to stand with them and call them our own.

“And we know Nate will fight as tirelessly as he did in 2018 to take back NY27 and give the people of that district something they haven’t had since 2011: actual representation and leadership defined by integrity rather than self-interest and scandal,” Zellner said.

A former Buffalo Common Council and state Assembly member, Higgins is a life-long Buffalonian who serves on the House committees on Foreign Affairs and Homeland Security. He has made the region’s economic recovery and Buffalo’s waterfront renaissance centerpieces of his tenure in office.

McMurray, a native of North Tonawanda, was Grand Island supervisor from 2016 to 2020. He is an international business attorney who is currently Vice President of business development for Delaware North.

He ran in NY27 in 2018, losing to Republican Chris Collins by less than 1% of the vote despite the GOP’s large enrollment advantage.

McMurray will appear on the ballot in the June primary as well as a special election expected to be held Tuesday, April 28. This seat is currently vacant following Collins’ resignation last September, when he pleaded guilty to insider trading charges.

Erie and the other seven counties in NY27 are expected to make their official joint nomination of McMurray shortly.

Born and raised in South Buffalo, Kennedy previously served as an Erie County legislator and now chairs the Senate’s influential transportation committee. He has led on issues ranging from strengthening laws against child abuse to raising the state’s minimum wage and combatting the opioid addiction crisis.