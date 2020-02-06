DA Flynn endorsed for second term by Erie County Democrats

District Attorney John J. Flynn tonight was unanimously endorsed for a second term by the Erie County Democratic Party’s executive committee.

Flynn was first elected in 2016 and had previously served as part of the DA’s Homicide Bureau.

“In the three years since he took office, John Flynn has been a beacon of integrity, fairness, and belief in justice and the rule of law,” said Democratic Chair Jeremy J. Zellner.

“There is no one more dedicated to serving others than John, and no one more committed to the safety and well-being of this community. He is as strong and effective a district attorney as Erie County has ever had, and we are proud to support him,” Zellner said.

Born and raised in Western New York, Flynn graduated from Bowling Green State University and earned his law degree from the University at Buffalo Law School.

He is a decorated retired Naval Commander who served in the Judge Advocate General’s office and as a special assistant US attorney before joining the Erie County DA’s office in 2001, where he was quickly promoted to the Homicide Bureau.

Flynn is also a former civil case defense attorney who has lectured at Buffalo State in the political science department. He was elected Tonawanda Town Judge in 2008 and appointed as an acting Buffalo City Court Judge in 2010 before becoming Tonawanda Town Attorney.