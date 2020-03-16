UPDATE FROM ERIE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT ( Monday 7pm)

The Erie County Department of Health will continue to offer regular updates to the media and community on COVID-19. For March 16, 2020, 1900 hours:

– Lab testing: Due to a technical issue, laboratory results for today’s sample runs will be delayed. The specimens collected are still able to be tested, and testing will be performed overnight. Results for tests of Erie County residents will be available tomorrow after patients and their health care providers are informed.

– Contact tracing for positive COVID-19 cases: We do not have additional information to share about any locations visited by positive COVID-19 cases. Anyone who has visited the locations announced in today’s earlier press release at the dates and times indicated should monitor for symptoms: fever, shortness of breath and cough. If symptoms develop, call your doctor. The locations and dates are repeated here:

o 3/4/2020: United Airlines Flight Eagle United from Austin to Washington, D.C. #UA6028 and from Washington, D.C. to Buffalo #UA4810

o 3/9/2020: Amtrak Train 49, New York City to Buffalo, arriving around midnight (3/9-3/10)

o 3/10/2020: Galleria Mall in Cheektowaga

o 3/11/2020, 12-12:30 p.m.: Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Amherst

o 3/12/2020, approximately 6:30 p.m.: Aldi on Transit Road in Depew

o 3/13/3030, 7-8 p.m.: Rite Aid on North Buffalo Road in Orchard Park

– Social distancing: ECDOH strongly recommends that Erie County residents practice social distancing. Stay at home except for essential travel for basic needs. Wash hands frequently. Avoid touching your face. If you feel ill, stay home.

– Information Line: We experienced a very high volume of calls to our COVID-19 Information Line [(716) 858-2929] on the first full weekday of operation. We also received hundreds of emails and social media messages. Erie County residents should continue to review our COVID-19 web site at www.erie.gov/covid19 for answers to general questions. The general public and physicians or health care providers can continue to call the Information Line where their calls will be directed to the appropriate offices.