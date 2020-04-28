Carnegie Art Center Announces a Virtual Art Festival for Artists, Craftspeople, and Art Collectors 

Carnegie Art Center Announces a Virtual Art Festival for Artists and Art Collectors

NORTH TONAWANDA- The Carnegie Art Center (CAC) is excited to announce the Carnegie Art Festival: A Virtual Art Experience as an alternative to in-person art festivals this summer. The virtual festival will be a website that will be released to the public on July 1st and will be on view until August 1st, 2020. The CAC is currently seeking artists and craftspeople to apply to participate in the virtual festival.

For one month, the CAC will host the Carnegie Art Festival: A Virtual Art Experience on their website where visitors of the website can browse and purchase artwork, crafts and other handmade items created by hundreds of artists from the comfort of their own homes. In lieu of an in-person art festival, the CAC hopes you join them online to browse, support and celebrate the arts.

As the world navigates the current world of unknowns and social distancing, the staff and board at the CAC understand many artists and craftspeople who depend on summer art festivals as a source of income and networking will be in need of a place to show and sell their work. The Carnegie Art Festival will be a virtual art festival to support artists and showcase the amazing talents of our arts community. The website will be laid out as an online gallery where visitors can easily click on images and visit artists’ websites to purchase artwork.

The CAC is currently seeking artists and craftspeople to participate in the virtual event. The Carnegie Art Festival will be an online platform for artists to showcase and sell their artwork and crafts. Artists will fill out an application to provide the CAC with information about their work. The CAC will create and promote the website where artwork will be part of a virtual festival for one month. This is a perfect opportunity for artists who usually participate in art festivals. It is open to all visual artists and craftspeople who create their own work (buy and sell vendors will not be accepted).

“The goal of the virtual festival is to provide a platform for artists to sell their work and stay connected,” said Program Coordinator Natalie Brown. “We look forward to showcasing your work with this virtual art experience.”

Artists can review the full list of guidelines and apply on the CAC’s website. The deadline to apply is Saturday May 30, 2020 by 5PM. The Carnegie Art Festival website will be on view from July 1-August 1, 2020. For questions, please contact the CAC directly at info@carnegieartcenter.org or 716-523-0068.

Please note, the Carnegie Art Center facility is currently closed and our staff is working off site. We’d be happy to assist you over the phone or through email. Thank you for your support.

###

Contact: Natalie Brown

Program Coordinator

Phone: 716-523-0068

Email: info@carnegieartcenter.org

Website: www.carnegieartcenter.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Website: http://carnegieartcenter.org/carnegie-art-festival-2020-a-virtual-arts-experience/