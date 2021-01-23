Brian Gould Announces Candidacy for Erie County Sheriff

Assistant Chief of Police in Cheektowaga cites his twenty years of experience and proven problem-solving skills

Brian Gould, Assistant Chief of Police in the Town of Cheektowaga, announced his candidacy for Erie County Sheriff today. Gould joined the Cheektowaga Police Department in 2000 and rose through the ranks. He currently holds the rank of Assistant Chief. An announcement video was published on his website, gould4sheriff.com.

“Law enforcement is difficult and dangerous work, and we need strong leadership to make our communities safer,” said Gould. “As a police officer, I started my law enforcement career on the front lines as a patrol officer. I believe our sheriff deputies are doing the best job they can, but it’s clear their leadership has failed them. Leadership is not about words, it’s about action. My public safety experience, combined with my proven problem-solving skills make me the ideal candidate for Erie County Sheriff.”

Gould has developed police programs that have been replicated across Erie County. He worked with Crisis Services of Western New York to develop the region’s first Crisis Intervention Team in Cheektowaga. The program provides officers with training in how to deal with mentally ill individuals and embeds a mental health professional in the department, who can respond to calls with officers. The program was so successful that Gould personally trained more than 500 officers across Western New York to deal with these challenges in a safe and secure manner.

Gould has a record of public service that extends beyond his service as a police officer. He has served as a volunteer fire fighter for over 25 years, starting at Doyle Volunteer Hose Co. #2 and then moving to the Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department. His leadership roles in the fire service included terms as Chief and President. In 2002, he was appointed to the Cheektowaga Central Board of Education and went on to serve 13 years as a trustee and held the position of board president for many years.

“As public safety is ever evolving,” noted Gould. “Our community needs a sheriff who recognizes when changes need to be made. I invite you to join my campaign to bring the change we need to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.”