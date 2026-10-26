Tab Benoit @ Town Ballroom

TWO NIGHTS with The Disco Biscuits @ Town Ballroom

TWO NIGHTS with The Disco Biscuits @ Town Ballroom Oct 26, 2026

Kenan Center to stage ‘Dames at Sea’ with Broadway veteran Bethany Moore

Kenan Center to stage ‘Dames at Sea’ with Broadway veteran Bethany Moore Oct 24, 2026

Coltrane tribute, benefit and Kleinhans season opener headline Buffalo jazz this week

Coltrane tribute, benefit and Kleinhans season opener headline Buffalo jazz this week Oct 22, 2026