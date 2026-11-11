Reading from democracynow.org · Headlines for November 11, 2026
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“Birds of War”: New Film Tells a Story of Love and Journalism from Syria to Lebanon →Meet David Morales: Providence Voters Elect Democratic Socialist Mayor, Approve Israel Divestment →“American Scoundrel”: From Roy Cohn to Stephen Miller, “McCarthyism Lives On,” Says Author Kai Bird →Headlines for November 11, 2026 →We had a very special lineup read tonight. 🇺🇸 →Veterans Day Concert at the National Cathedral →
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