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· Back To the Electoral College, And Why Getting Rid of It Is a Big Mistake
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LATEST HEADLINES
Panicked Trump loses it over lost ‘golf seasons’ after judge’s ‘highly destructive’ ruling →
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SUNDAY NEWS: Chicken and dumplings is the answer to ‘What’s for dinner’? →
Did Texas have more registered voters for 2026 midterm elections than adult citizens? →
11 fact checks about Muslim Americans in Michigan reveals history of fearmongering claims →
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LATEST
Panicked Trump loses it over lost ‘golf seasons’ after judge’s ‘highly destructive’ ruling
Red state Dem star stranded at airport as Duffy’s ‘hot mess’ flights disaster spreads
Trump’s top agenda item in ruins as Dems pull off feat not seen since 1979: report
SUNDAY NEWS: Chicken and dumplings is the answer to ‘What’s for dinner’?
Did Texas have more registered voters for 2026 midterm elections than adult citizens?
Panicked Trump loses it over lost ‘golf seasons’ after judge’s ‘highly destructive’ ruling
Red state Dem star stranded at airport as Duffy’s ‘hot mess’ flights disaster spreads
Trump’s top agenda item in ruins as Dems pull off feat not seen since 1979: report
SUNDAY NEWS: Chicken and dumplings is the answer to ‘What’s for dinner’?
Did Texas have more registered voters for 2026 midterm elections than adult citizens?