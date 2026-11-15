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· Trump Finally Speaks Out on Nationwide Flight Shutdown — Thrashes Biden Admin and Insists ‘Our FAA is Doing a Great Job’
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Western New York roundup: veterans tax relief, Seneca leadership and Sabres dog trainee →
Erie County coalition outlines mental health crisis changes →
Panicked Trump loses it over lost ‘golf seasons’ after judge’s ‘highly destructive’ ruling →
Red state Dem star stranded at airport as Duffy’s ‘hot mess’ flights disaster spreads →
Trump’s top agenda item in ruins as Dems pull off feat not seen since 1979: report →
SUNDAY NEWS: Chicken and dumplings is the answer to ‘What’s for dinner’? →
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LATEST
Erie County coalition outlines mental health crisis changes
Panicked Trump loses it over lost ‘golf seasons’ after judge’s ‘highly destructive’ ruling
Red state Dem star stranded at airport as Duffy’s ‘hot mess’ flights disaster spreads
Trump’s top agenda item in ruins as Dems pull off feat not seen since 1979: report
SUNDAY NEWS: Chicken and dumplings is the answer to ‘What’s for dinner’?
Erie County coalition outlines mental health crisis changes
Panicked Trump loses it over lost ‘golf seasons’ after judge’s ‘highly destructive’ ruling
Red state Dem star stranded at airport as Duffy’s ‘hot mess’ flights disaster spreads
Trump’s top agenda item in ruins as Dems pull off feat not seen since 1979: report
SUNDAY NEWS: Chicken and dumplings is the answer to ‘What’s for dinner’?