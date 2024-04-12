TRENDING nOW:
Zach Benson, Alex Tuch, Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn Score In Buffalo Sabres Win vs...
The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 on April 11, 2024. Alex Tuch, Zach Benson, Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens (ENG) scored in the win.
WNY National Champions to Compete Internationally
In 2018, with their children grown, Mary and Mike Kehl were finally able to realize their longtime dream of competing in the world of...
Goose Live at The Capitol Theatre – Night 3
Goose Live at The Capitol Theatre – Night 1
Sabres @ Stars 4/9 | NHL Highlights 2024
Extended highlights of the Buffalo Sabres at the Dallas Stars 00:00 1st Period 04:46 2nd Period 08:13 3rd Period
What’s going on in NY26?; petitions filed
We are three weeks away from the special election in NY26 to replace Congressman Brian Higgins. Democrat/Working Families candidate State Senator Tim Kennedy is...
Why Music Matters with Jeff Miers: Episode 16 – Walter Kemp
Hello music lovers, and welcome to another edition of Why Music Matters. In this episode, I chat with jazz musician, bandleader and educator Walter...
Where the Bands Are: This Week in Live Music and Concert News
“The music suffers, baby/The music business thrives…” - Paul Simon, ‘Can’t Run But’ “The music business is a cruel and shallow money trench, a long...
Hollandaise in 30 seconds on live TV, thanks to Chelsea and Wip
The prospect of six minutes of unblinking television cameras relaying my every word and blink to the world was unnerving. But when I pulled into...
Waxlight Bar a Vin, Southern Junction score historic win for Buffalo
Hungry travelers have already been booking Waxlight tables and getting in line at Southern Junction, based on semifinalist nominations. In Beard terms, that’s like...
Enjoy Delicious Deals while Supporting Local Students with the Western New York Culinary Passport
Are you a food enthusiast always on the lookout for new culinary experiences? Or maybe you simply enjoy indulging in delicious meals while supporting...
Latest Research on Obesity & Cancer from Roswell Park at AACR 2024
Featured contributions include insights to be shared in major symposium examining ‘obesity paradox’ Researchers from around the world gather in San Diego April 5-10 Dr. Sai...
Paid Day Off for Solar Eclipse Viewing at WNY Independent Living Agencies
Considering that the Total Solar Eclipse of April 8, 2024 will be, for most people, a once-in-a-lifetime event, the Board of Directors of The...
New York’s Guardianship System Is Broken. Will Lawmakers Pay for a Modest Fix?
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images. Courtesy of ProPublica. As New York lawmakers hammer out a more than $200 billion budget this...
Abceutics, Inc., a startup at UB, acquired by biopharma company Merck
Acquisition includes novel platform technology designed to improve the safety and efficacy of an important emerging class of cancer medicines.
Fact Check
Fairshake
Political leanings: Pro-cryptocurrency 2022 Spending: N/A Fairshake, its website says, is a super PAC that “supports candidates committed to securing the United States as the home...
Posts Raise Unfounded Concerns About Aluminum in Vaccines
SciCheck Digest Small amounts of aluminum have been used for many decades to strengthen the immune response to vaccines. Exposure to high levels of aluminum...
Instagram posts – More than 2 million noncitizens have not registered to vote in...
More than 2 million people registered to vote so far this year without photo ID in Arizona, Pennsylvania and Texas.
Benny Johnson – No, this video doesn’t show New York Gov. Kathy Hochul being...
Video shows “New York Governor Kathy Hochul being denied entry into the wake for slain NYPD officer Jonathan Diller.”
Video Shows Woman Taking Selfie During a Tsunami?
As the wave hit, she appears swept along in the muddy water, squealing as she is momentarily submerged, still holding her selfie stick.