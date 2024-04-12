The Buffalo Sabres defeated the Washington Capitals 4-2 on April 11, 2024. Alex Tuch, Zach Benson, Jack Quinn and Dylan Cozens (ENG) scored in the win. Subscribe to the Buffalo Sabres YT Channel: https://bit.ly/2G1G8eT For More Sabres Action: https://bufsabres.co/2XAYg5m #BuffaloSabres #Sabres #NHL For more Sabres action: Sabres.com Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/BuffaloSabres Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/buffalosabres Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/buffalosabres Follow us on TikTok: https://bufsabres.co/TikTok