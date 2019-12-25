AMHERST MAN ARRAIGNED ON HATE CRIME CHARGE

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announces that 18-year-old Christian McCaffery of Amherst has been arraigned before Amherst Town Court Judge Kara Buscaglia on one count of Aggravated Harassment in the 2nd Degree as a hate crime, a Class “E” felony.

The defendant is alleged to have engaged in a months long campaign of harassment directed towards the victim who is Jewish.

Town of Amherst Police and the District Attorney’s Office are also investigating a suspicious house fire at the home of the victim.

A return date has been set for January 13 in Amherst Town Court. Pursuant to the new bail statutes, the defendant was released on his own recognizance.

If convicted on the charge, he faces a maximum of 1 1/3 to 4years in prison.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ryan D. Haggerty of the DA’s Tactical Prosecution Unit.