During her failed campaign for County Executive this year, Erie County Republicans and Dixon herself regularly insisted that she was NEVER offered a job for her doomed candidacy.

Dixon became the newest Secretary to the Comptroller’s Office effective 1.1.2020 making an annual salary of $50,000.

The notice was sent to the Office of Personnel late on Tuesday afternoon, just minutes before the county closed for the New Years’ holiday.

Under the reorganization, Mychaliw’s chief of staff and Dixon’s former campaign spokesperson Bryan Fiume will head over to the Erie County Legislature and become the minority chief of staff for newly re-elected minority leader Joe Lorigo.

Hopefully, Lorigo can keep his hands off Byran and his #MeToo incidents to a minimum since he seems to have had trouble doing so with his three of his former assistants, including former employee Jessica O’Neil.

O’Neil was hired by Mychajliw’s office in 2018 after Joe Lorigo was forced by his Father, conservative party chair Ralph Lorigo to clean up his #metoo mess by getting her out of her then role as a legislative assistant to Lorigo.

As per a previous FOIL request submitted by WNYmedia Network, the two both failed to report their inappropriate relationship per the county’s fraternization and sexual harassment policies.

O’Neil will get the pay increase promised to her by daddy Lorigo when she moves to Deputy County Comptroller under Mychaliw.

Once those moves are complete, Dixon will then be bumped into O’Neil’s position, which would come with an additional $40,000 pay increase.

Sources say that in order for all of this to pan out, Mychaliw will have improperly eliminate a civil service position from his office to accommodate the patronage owed to Dixon and O’Neil.

We sent a FOIL request for more detailed information on this gross and abusive display of patronage. We will update you with more details once we get them.

Mychajliw and Dixon sure have done a complete 360 since their days as red coats on WGRZ.