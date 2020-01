Mark D. Croce, 58, and Michael Capriotto, 63, of Orchard Park were killed in a helicopter crash Thursday evening in Mechanicsburg, Pa., the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported.

The crash occurred at about 8:30 p.m. en route from Washington, D.C., to Buffalo, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.