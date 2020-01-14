April 28th It Is #NY27

The target date for a special election in New York’s 27th Congressional District is April 28th.

The seat was left open following Chris Collins’ resignation, which happened on the same October day he pleaded guilty in an insider trading case.

April 28 falls on New York state’s Democratic presidential primary, which in theory could lead to higher turnout from party members in the Western New York district, traditionally a GOP stronghold.

Republicans had blasted the move prior, saying it would be a gift to Democrats. Gov. Andrew Cuomo previously said a special election on primary day would save the state money.

“We’re glad that the court saw Langworthy’s suit as the petty, politically motivated waste of time and money that it was,” Rich Azzopardi, senior adviser to the governor.

Senator, and Congressional candidate, Chris Jacobs also released a statement on the special election announcement:

“Make no mistake, this special election will be a tough race and by holding it on the day of the Democratic Presidential Primary, Governor Cuomo is doing everything he can to rig it for the Democrats. That’s why it is critical that Republicans have a nominee with a proven track record of winning tough races and the financial resources to run and win under the toughest circumstances. I’ve proven I can win tough races, by winning three races that few other Republicans could have and I’ve already raised more than $1 million for this special election race. It is essential that we have a candidate and a campaign that is fully funded and prepared to win against an onslaught of Democratic attacks so we can send a conservative Republican to Washington who can get results and actually help deliver on the President Trump’s agenda.” SENATOR CHRIS JACOBS

State Republican Chair Nick Langworthy issued this statement on Monday: