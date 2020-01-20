Section VI Council Reverses Decision, Allows BPS Teams To Play Other Schools

Buffalo Public School football teams will be allowed to play against districts within Western New York, now that the Executive Committee of Section VI has reversed an earlier decision.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, in announcing the decision Monday afternoon, said he was pleased with the reversal.

“In reversing its decision to exclude students from the City of Buffalo from competing against neighbors and friends, Section VI confirms what we all know too well: diversity is our strength,” Brown said. “And on the occasion of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, let us rejoice in the news that, together, this city and this region came together to do what is right.”