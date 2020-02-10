From Russia With Love, featuring Zamir Gotta, Press release

Madd Grafix, Queen City Tuk Tours and Lit 716 are excited to be hosting the premiere of the second episode of “Tuk Talks,” a 716 documentary all about the renaissance of art, music, food, business and more in Buffalo, now brought to you by our corporate sponsor, Homespace Corporation!

The premier event, “From Russia With Love,” will be this Wednesday, February 12th, from 7-9pm at The Terrace at Delaware Park. The newest episode features conversations with Zamir Gotta, owner of Zamir Vodka, producer and broadcaster, and traveling companion to Anthony Bourdain, at Liberty Hound Naval Park. Iazamir “Zamir” Gotta, will be joining us as our guest speaker at The Terrace for a meet and greet before we present our newest episode!

This event is also serving as a fundraiser for the post-production of “Tuk Talks” as we work towards finishing all of our episodes, as well as the full-length film version! Ticket price for the event includes the meet and greet with Zamir and the screening of our latest episode, as well as the delicious creations of Chef Mike Pijanowski. Mike’s menu will feature appetizers and small plates based on Russian “Zakuski,” wonderful bites meant to accompany a lovely glass of vodka! Smoked salmon, beet caviar, herring and more, you don’t want to miss out on this unique menu! Pastry by Camille will also be providing lovely French Kiss desserts for all our guests! Our goal is to showcase all of the great things about the City of Good Neighbors, from its outstanding art, music and businesses, to the extraordinary visitors that keep coming back to Buffalo to admire the growth and progress our city is experiencing!

We request your presence on February 12, from 7pm-9pm, to show off some of the best Buffalo has to offer!

The creators of “Tuk Talks,” Mark Madden of Madd Grafix, Josh Bornhoeft of Queen City Tuk Tours and Rob Szobski of Lit 716, are available for any questions, comments or interviews about the upcoming event or the subjects and progress of the documentary project! For interview requests or further information, please reach out to Mark Madden at maddgrafixllc@gmail.com or come by The Terrace this Wednesday from 7-9pm!