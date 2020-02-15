Assemblyman Burke announces funding for critical Cazenovia Rink roof repair

Assemblyman Pat Burke (D-Buffalo) was joined by South District Councilmember Chris Scanlon (D-South Buffalo), Hasek’s Heroes Board of Directors President James Hornung Jr., Cazenovia Youth Hockey Board of Directors President Meg Gifford, SABAH Executive Director Sheila O’Brien, as well as several youth hockey players and SABAH skaters to announce that he has secured $500,000 in New York State funding to make necessary repairs to the roof of the Timothy J. Burvid Ice Rink (Cazenovia Rink).

“We haven’t always gotten our fair share, but I’m working to bring much needed state resources back to South Buffalo. Brick by brick, we are building the community up.” said Assemblyman Pat Burke. “I’m thrilled that this $500,000 grant will allow the City of Buffalo to repair the roof of Caz Rink and enable Hasek’s Heroes, Caz Youth Hockey, SABAH, Timon, and more to continue our long legacy of youth hockey development, as well as inclusive sports and recreation.”

The Cazenovia Ice Rink is in need of substantial roof work to address immediate leaks over the ice surface as well as the long term viability of the rink. The $500,000 secured by Assemblyman Burke will allow for the completion of this work including construction documents, bidding, construction inspection and administration, and total roof rehabilitation.

“The Timothy J. Burvid Ice Rink has played a vital role in our community for generations,” said Buffalo Common Councilmember Christopher P. Scanlon. “It’s where I learned how to skate and where my children are now learning to do the same. As a heavily utilized public facility, it has experienced substantial wear and tear over the years. In 2013, the City of Buffalo invested $250,000 in overall rink improvements and will spend $1.8 million in 2021 to replace the chiller system, but the need for a new roof is immediate. I am grateful to Assemblymember Burke for securing $500,000 to repair the roof, ensuring that the thousands of athletes who use this rink can continue to do so for years to come.”

The rink is home to the Cazenovia Youth Hockey Organization, the Hasek’s Heroes program, SABAH, the Timon High School hockey team, local travel organizations, and adult league games. The facility is used year-round, including whenever the rink shuts down during summer months, offering indoor lacrosse, roller hockey, and street hockey to area groups. This funding to repair the roof will impact thousands of people and save a facility that is a South Buffalo community staple.

“We are extremely grateful for the leadership of Assemblyman Pat Burke,” said Hasek’s Heroes President James Hornung Jr.. “His dedication and commitment to our community continues to provide residents with opportunities they would otherwise not have. As a result of his hard work and persistence, the funding we are receiving will enable us to continue to keep the Cazenovia Ice Rink functioning for years to come.”