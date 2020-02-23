New Travel Agency Launches in WNY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Contact: Denise Ambrusko-Maida

Travel Brilliant is Breaking the Travel Agency Mold

Where will we adventure next?

Buffalo, NY January 2020— Travel Brilliant is a full service, concierge travel agency launched to help address the changing needs of the discerning travel client. Why the heck would we start a new agency? Because a B52 Bomber never made a quick turn. The pace of the travel industry is FAST, and agents need freedom and flexibility to be nimble. Travel Brilliant saw the need for a nimbler service model.

Did you know the average person spends 5 hours researching their vacation before they book? Now add all the time you spend after booking planning your dining, excursions, tours, and other activities and you have a full-time job on your hands!

After several years in the travel Industry, Denise Ambrusko-Maida, Travel Brilliants founder realized the needs of her clients weren’t properly being addressed in an classic agency setting.

Today’s clients want ease of communication whether that’s through Social Media or emails they don’t have time to come into the office anymore. That’s what concierge service is all about, working with each client to create their best travel experience. Being full service means Travel Brilliant can handle all the planning needed to make travel stress free.

Travel Brilliant – Where we adventure next?

About Denise Ambrusko-Maida: Travel Brilliant Founder

Denise is a self-proclaimed geek and loves all things Disney, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Marvel. She’s also an avid traveler and has been all over the US, Central America, and Europe and has done it all from backpacking adventures to luxury resort stays. Her personal travel and professional education makes her a valued expert in the travel industry.

Certifications: