“Chameleon Chris” Jacobs Gives In, Agrees to April Debate

HAMBURG, N.Y. – Nate McMurray will debate Chris Jacobs in one debate hosted by WVIB on April 7th. At the beginning of the month, McMurray challenged Jacobs to eight debates before the Special Election on April 28th, one in each of the counties that make up New York’s 27th Congressional District. Jacobs, who was born into wealth and has been recently criticized by his own party for his flip-flopping positions, finally gave in and agreed to the debates after more public pressure. McMurray hosted a well-attended Town Hall Friday night in Canandaigua due to Jacobs’ refusal to face McMurray in a debate there.

McMurray issued the following statement:

“I’m glad Chris realized that he can’t hide behind money forever, and I’m excited to debate him face to face because we’ve got a lot to talk about. Trump and the Washington Republicans are cutting Social Security and Medicare, farmers are still hurting from the tariffs, and the rule of law is under attack at the Department of Justice. Jacobs doesn’t have the independence to take a stand on these issues, so he’s going to have to answer for why he’s ready to hurt working families here and across the country. One debate isn’t enough, so I’m going to keep holding events in every county of this district and if Chris has the backbone, he can show up. I know the Buffalo News, WBEN, WNED, and others have also asked for debates. The people of NY-27 deserve an independent voice in Congress, not a chameleon who changes his allegiances as it suits him and is out of touch with the needs of the working people of our district.”