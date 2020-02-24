Jacqualine Berger picks up key endorsement for 61st Senate District

Jacqualine Berger, a labor activist, and current Town Board member and Deputy Supervisor in the Town of Amherst, was formally endorsed by the erie county democratic committee for the 61st Senate District. “I am honored to receive the endorsement to represent our party’s values in the 61st district.”

Berger was first elected to the Amherst Town Board in 2017 and was the top vote-getter that year. In 2020, she was appointed Amherst Deputy Supervisor.

Berger is no stranger to serving the community. She’s spent her career as an educator, currently teaching at SUNY Empire State College, and a labor leader, locally and nationally, through her work with NYSUT and AFT. Berger has a master’s degree in Early Childhood and Special Education from Tulane University. She’s a lifelong advocate for individuals with special needs, running a local Challenger Baseball program for children and adults with disabilities since 1991. In 2019, Empire State College awarded Berger the Altes Prize for Exemplary Community Service.

Berger believes she has the qualifications and ability to bring representation to the 61st Senate seat that encompasses parts of Erie, Monroe, and Genesee counties. She promises to utilize her position in the Democratic Senate majority to bring attention and State resources to the district and work with local municipalities to assess their needs. She cites the need for updated resources in school districts and improvements to aging infrastructure throughout the district as major proponents of her campaign.

Berger is a resident of Amherst, where she’s lived with her family for the past 32 years. In addition to her work in the town and with labor, she serves as liaison to Nature View Park Advisory Committee, Planning Board, Youth Board, Recreation Commission, and Zoning Board of Appeals