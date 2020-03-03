UPDATE ON COVID19 TESTING IN ERIE COUNTY

The Erie County Department of Health can confirm that individuals in Erie County are being tested for the novel coronavirus, which can cause the disease known as COVID19. These individuals have a recent travel history to a high-risk region in Northern Italy where there is widespread community transmission of this new coronavirus.

Testing samples are being delivered to the NYSDOH Wadsworth Public Health Laboratory in Albany today.

If you recently traveled internationally within the past 14 days to countries designated by the CDC as areas of concern, and feel sick with fever, cough or trouble breathing, you should:

Seek medical care right away. Call ahead and tell them about your travel and symptoms.

Avoid contact with others. Stay home, except for seeking medical care.

Avoid further travel until the illness resolves.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

ECDOH reminds Erie County residents that good sources of information on this public health topic are posted online at:

erie.gov/covid19