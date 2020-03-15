7 People Test Positive in Erie County

ERIE COUNTY, NY –The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) received results for four additional positive COVID-19 cases in Erie County residents on Sunday evening.

These individuals include:

– A male in his 30s, with recent travel from New York City

– A female in her 30s, with recent travel out of state

– A female in her 20s, with recent travel from New York City

– A male in his 40s, with recent travel out of state

Three of these tests were performed at the Erie County Public Health Lab. One was performed by Quest Diagnostics, a commercial laboratory.

As with other cases, ECDOH epidemiologists have notified these individuals and placed them in mandatory isolation. They are now working to identify the close contacts of these individuals and to place those close contacts in mandatory quarantine to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

ECDOH will release additional guidance as it affects the public as it becomes available through our investigation process.

The investigations for the cases reported on March 14 from Grand Island and Buffalo are ongoing. Neither of those individuals worked in occupations that had direct public contact.

Updated quarantine numbers for Erie County residents as of 1800 hours on March 15 include: 67 open cases, 155 closed cases and 222 total individuals.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein will address media tomorrow at a press conference at the Rath Building at a time to be determined.