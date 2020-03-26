GILLIBRAND ANNOUNCES KEY LEGISLATIVE VICTORIES FOR NEW YORKERS IN CORONAVIRUS EMERGENCY PACKAGE

Following aggressive actions by U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand to stand up for American workers and families instead of big corporations, the Senate passed the third coronavirus emergency package to support Americans, health care providers, and small businesses. Throughout days of negotiations, Gillibrand urged Congress to support New Yorkers with legislation to bolster our health care system, strengthen small businesses, and protect our most vulnerable communities. In the CARES Act, Democrats were able to pass an economic package that will stabilize and protect the health care system and workers, provide expanded unemployment insurance, and support small businesses.

“The CARES Act is a critical step, but there’s more to be done. I’m proud it will quickly provide essential resources to New York’s health care system, workers, and families facing financial strain due to the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Senator Gillibrand. “My colleagues and I fought hard to support our health care and education systems, bolster small businesses, and provide relief to the millions of Americans worried about making ends meet. The bill also provides crucial oversight of corporate loans, ensuring that funds are distributed responsibly fairly, and makes sure workers are protected. In the months ahead, I will continue working to deliver resources to help our country overcome this immense challenge.”

Senator Gillibrand fought for the following priorities for New Yorkers in the CARES Act:

Senator Gillibrand secured the following funding for New York State: