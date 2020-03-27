Heart & Soul Conversation #10…… Friday Funday w.Music by Kelley Hunt

Lots of music including a song for the times, “Simplify” by Kelley Hunt and a story about a gentleman and his first experience with Melissa Etheridge singing live online.

Also, homework for the weekend. How are you acting differently in these times? Do you notice others acting differently? Share your stories on the comments of the FB Live or here on this blog.

Have a good weekend~

On this morning’s Heart & Soul Conversation, I mentioned planting seeds and starting an indoor garden. I also mentioned going out to a store for seeds.

As soon as the words left my mouth, I knew they were wrong and I apologize. My mouth was moving faster than my brain….a condition my children will tell you is part of my DNA.

I will not be going to a store, or anywhere, unless absolutely necessary to sustain and survive. I ask everyone to do the same.

To beat this virus we have to stay apart. Anything less could cause the loss of someone or someones we love Stay safe and be well.💚 #heartandsoulconversation

****************************************************************

Christina M. Abt is an accomplished author, newspaper columnist and radio broadcaster with four books to her credit:

1,) Chicken Wing Wisdom: Western New York Stories of Family, Life and Food Shared Around the Table—a regional best-seller.

2.) Crown Hill, A Novel of Love, Life and The Afterlife: Christina’s first work of historical fiction that continues to earn five-star Amazon reviews.

3.)Heart & Soul, The Best Years of My Op-Ed Life: A collection of essays chronicling Christina’s long-running newspaper and NPR Affiliate/WBFO Radio commentary career.

4.) Beauty & Grace: a work of historical fiction earning five star reviews on Amazon and praise from readers across America. B&G Presentations have included the South Dakota Women’s Prison Book Club and the South Dakota Festival of Books as well as The Cell Theater in Manhattan.

5.) Money or Love, is her newest book, a novel about internet dating from the far

side of 40, which will publish in June.

Christina is a bred and born Buffalo Gal, the proud mother of two

and the blessed Nana of one perfect grandson and one darling granddaughter.

Check out Christina’s website