27th Congressional Special Election Delayed until June 23rd due to COVID-19 Pandemic

HAMBURG, N.Y. – Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the date of the New York State’s presidential primary and special election will be moved from April 28 to June 23, to align with the congressional and legislative primaries across the state. New York follows 10 states and one territory to move their presidential primaries in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Puerto Rico have all delayed their primaries.