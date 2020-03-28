Swannie House and Aj’s Hollow in Clarence Closed For Not Following NYS PAUSE Order

On Friday, March 27, public health sanitarians from the Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) issued Commissioner Close Orders to two establishments for violating the “New York State on PAUSE” executive order. This order, effective since Sunday, March 22, allows for restaurants and businesses that sell alcohol to remain open for take-out and delivery only.

With support from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, sanitarians served Commissioner Close Orders to A.J.’s Clarence Hollow at 10250 Main Street in Clarence and Swannie House at 170 Ohio Street in Buffalo.

The Division of Environmental Health will be reporting these actions to the NYS Liquor Authority.

“Bar and restaurant owners have to take this new reality seriously,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “These regulations are in place for a deadly serious reason, and bars and restaurants that are open in violation of the law are putting their customers and their employees at risk. This is unacceptable and we will shut you down.”

“We have seen generally good compliance from Erie County restaurants and bars on the PAUSE orders, with restaurants and their patrons understanding the need to avoid congregating in a closed space, and to wait in their cars or outside for their take-out purchases,” said Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Sanitarians are still investigating food safety complaints and violations of the PAUSE order, and they are continuing their inspections of food facilities.”